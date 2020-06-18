All apartments in Brooklyn
573 Metropolitan Avenue

573 Metropolitan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

573 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome high floor corner unit with double exposure and gets tons of natural light. Nestled right off the Lorimer "L" Train stop, minutes away from some of Williamsburg best restaurants, cafe, shopping and nightlife. Both bedrooms can easily fit either a king or queen size bed plus extra room for furniture.
McCarran Park is less than a 5-minute walk
With windows facing southwest and northeast, you will enjoy natural light throughout the day.
In unit Washer and Dryer, stainless steel appliance. Central A/C
Rooftop with full city views
Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
573 Metropolitan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 573 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
573 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Metropolitan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 573 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 573 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 573 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 573 Metropolitan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
