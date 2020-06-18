573 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome high floor corner unit with double exposure and gets tons of natural light. Nestled right off the Lorimer "L" Train stop, minutes away from some of Williamsburg best restaurants, cafe, shopping and nightlife. Both bedrooms can easily fit either a king or queen size bed plus extra room for furniture.

McCarran Park is less than a 5-minute walk

With windows facing southwest and northeast, you will enjoy natural light throughout the day.

In unit Washer and Dryer, stainless steel appliance. Central A/C

Rooftop with full city views

Pet friendly