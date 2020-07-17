Amenities

Welcome to 568 Union Avenue 3B in Williamsburg a spacious one-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern apartment features tall ceilings and oversized windows, washer/dryer in-unit and an open kitchen with white matte custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom features a large closet and a view to the landscaped courtyard and pool. The attended building offers a variety of amenities including fitness center, resident lounge, roof-deck and courtyard with BBQ grills. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Only one block to McCarren Park and across the street from Lilia. Welcome Home! *This is a sublease through 10/27/2020, new resident can finish lease terms and then re-apply.* **Video tour available, please ask.**