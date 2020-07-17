All apartments in Brooklyn
568 Union Avenue

568 Union Avenue · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

568 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,248

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to 568 Union Avenue 3B in Williamsburg a spacious one-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern apartment features tall ceilings and oversized windows, washer/dryer in-unit and an open kitchen with white matte custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom features a large closet and a view to the landscaped courtyard and pool. The attended building offers a variety of amenities including fitness center, resident lounge, roof-deck and courtyard with BBQ grills. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Only one block to McCarren Park and across the street from Lilia. Welcome Home! *This is a sublease through 10/27/2020, new resident can finish lease terms and then re-apply.* **Video tour available, please ask.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Union Avenue have any available units?
568 Union Avenue has a unit available for $3,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 568 Union Avenue have?
Some of 568 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
568 Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 568 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 568 Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 568 Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 568 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 568 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Union Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 568 Union Avenue has a pool.
Does 568 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 568 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
