562 East 34th Street

Amenities
Available June 1st, NO FEE. No Corners were cut in the gut renovation of this Full Floor true 4-bedroom home in Flatbush, less than 5 blocks away from the 2/5 subway station on NewKirk Ave stop. This brand new 1100SF apartment with Northeast exposures boast fine details and luxurious finishes, typically found in luxury condos. There is a huge Master with six large windows emitting beautiful natural light. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with a wall of windows, designed for those who like to relax and entertain. Brand new kitchen with ventilation system and Samsung/LG stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lightning, and Samsung stacked washer/dryer for your convenience! Efficient cooling: central air via split AC unit in each room; temperature is independently operated. New video intercom is installed. The luxuries within are nowhere to be found at this price point!Heat & Hot Water are included. Pets are case by case.