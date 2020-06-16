All apartments in Brooklyn
562 East 34th Street

562 East 34th Street · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

562 East 34th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 1st, NO FEE. No Corners were cut in the gut renovation of this Full Floor true 4-bedroom home in Flatbush, less than 5 blocks away from the 2/5 subway station on NewKirk Ave stop. This brand new 1100SF apartment with Northeast exposures boast fine details and luxurious finishes, typically found in luxury condos. There is a huge Master with six large windows emitting beautiful natural light. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen with a wall of windows, designed for those who like to relax and entertain. Brand new kitchen with ventilation system and Samsung/LG stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lightning, and Samsung stacked washer/dryer for your convenience! Efficient cooling: central air via split AC unit in each room; temperature is independently operated. New video intercom is installed. The luxuries within are nowhere to be found at this price point!Heat & Hot Water are included. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 East 34th Street have any available units?
562 East 34th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 562 East 34th Street have?
Some of 562 East 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
562 East 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 562 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 562 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 562 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 East 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 562 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 562 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 562 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 562 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 562 East 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 562 East 34th Street has units with air conditioning.
