555 18TH ST.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

This spacious GARDEN DUPLEX went through extensive renovation to offers the best of modern life in townhouse living. The apt faces the backyard is it's super quiet. On the up floor ( parlor floor ) you will find 1 large master bedroom plus a 2nd smaller bedroom. On this floor you will have also a full bathroom, a renovated kitchen, and the living/dining room. This great apt also offers a massive recreation room on the lower level with 3 windows, plus a 1/2 bath that will double your living space!! From this room you will have access to your private backyard. The building also has laundry, and space for bike & stroller storage. ( this unit has direct access to it from the lower level ) ** There is an extra $ 50 monthly charge to cover for the laundry Pets are case by case. Pet fee apply for dogs. Heat and hot water included. Great location. 1/2 block to Prospect Park West, steps to Prospect Park, and short walk to F,G train on 16 street, Windsor place entrance. LevelGroup122289