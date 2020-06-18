All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 555 18TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
555 18TH ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

555 18TH ST.

555 18th Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

555 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
This spacious GARDEN DUPLEX went through extensive renovation to offers the best of modern life in townhouse living. The apt faces the backyard is it's super quiet. On the up floor ( parlor floor ) you will find 1 large master bedroom plus a 2nd smaller bedroom. On this floor you will have also a full bathroom, a renovated kitchen, and the living/dining room. This great apt also offers a massive recreation room on the lower level with 3 windows, plus a 1/2 bath that will double your living space!! From this room you will have access to your private backyard. The building also has laundry, and space for bike & stroller storage. ( this unit has direct access to it from the lower level ) ** There is an extra $ 50 monthly charge to cover for the laundry Pets are case by case. Pet fee apply for dogs. Heat and hot water included. Great location. 1/2 block to Prospect Park West, steps to Prospect Park, and short walk to F,G train on 16 street, Windsor place entrance. LevelGroup122289

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 18TH ST. have any available units?
555 18TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 555 18TH ST. have?
Some of 555 18TH ST.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 18TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
555 18TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 18TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 18TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 555 18TH ST. offer parking?
No, 555 18TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 555 18TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 18TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 18TH ST. have a pool?
No, 555 18TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 555 18TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 555 18TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 555 18TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 18TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 18TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 18TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 555 18TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity