Brooklyn, NY
55 Hope Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:43 PM

55 Hope Street

55 Hope St · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Hope St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$3,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
yoga
55 Hope is a timeless nod to mid-20th century Brooklyn. Featuring unique loft living in a synthesis of classic architecture and modern amenities, residents can enjoy the sophistication of years past with the convenience of today. Carefully crafted interiors were created to highlight the original features of the building, including soaring, exposed concrete ceilings and large windows that frame the classic urban and Manhattan views. Wide plank oak floors, 8 foot solid core doors, white glass counter tops, imported Italian chef''s kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Kohler fixtures and spa-like bathrooms with Zuma soaking tubs, Toto toilets and washer/dryers add a clean elegance to the charm of the warehouse details retained.
55 Hope is not just a place to live it's a lifestyle chosen by the discerning renter seeking distinct NY loft living with an elevated twist. Residents and guests are welcomed by a dramatic lobby lounge surrounded by bamboo gardens. Elevators grant residents ease of access to their lofts and the 8,500 SF landscaped roof deck offering panoramic views and opportunities to soak in the rays or relax with some outdoor yoga. A state of the art fitness center allows residents to stay fit. Bicycles and all other items may be stored in one of the many dedicated private storage spaces. Off-street parking available for rent.
Located in the midst of modish, New York City lifestyle, 55 Hope is within close proximity to four public playgrounds, three community gardens and some of Williamsburg's best known parks, including McCarren Park, which is popular for its concerts and festivals. Dozens of Zagat-rated restaurants decorate the neighborhood including the top-ranked Fette Sau (barbecue), Le Comptoir (French bistro) and Brooklyn's infamous El Diablo Taco Truck (Mexican). While it's difficult to imagine running out of spots to try in the neighborhood, the G (Metropolitan Ave) and L (Lorimer St) trains are each 3 blocks away, with the J, M, Z (Marcy Ave) station just a few blocks further. *Photos are of a model unit*
55 Hope is not just a place to live it's a lifestyle chosen by the discerning renter seeking distinct NY loft living with an elevated twist. Residents and guests are welcomed by a dramatic lobby lounge surrounded by bamboo gardens. Elevators grant residents ease of access to their lofts and the 8,500 SF landscaped roof deck offering panoramic views and opportunities to soak in the rays or relax with some outdoor yoga. A state of the art fitness center allows residents to stay fit. Bicycles and all other items may be stored in one of the many dedicated private storage spaces. Off-street parking available for rent.
Located in the midst of modish, New York City lifestyle, 55 Hope is within close proximity to four public playgrounds, three community gardens and some of Williamsburg's best known parks, including McCarren Park, which is popular for its concerts and festivals. Dozens of Zagat-rated restaurants decorate the neighborhood including the top-ranked Fette Sau (barbecue), Le Comptoir (French bistro) and Brooklyn's infamous El Diablo Taco Truck (Mexican). While it's difficult to imagine running out of spots to try in the neighborhood, the G (Metropolitan Ave) and L (Lorimer St) trains are each 3 blocks away, with the J, M, Z (Marcy Ave) station just a few blocks further. *Photos are of a model unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Hope Street have any available units?
55 Hope Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Hope Street have?
Some of 55 Hope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Hope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 55 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 Hope Street does offer parking.
Does 55 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Hope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 55 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Hope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
