55 Hope Street

55 Hope is a timeless nod to mid-20th century Brooklyn. Featuring unique loft living in a synthesis of classic architecture and modern amenities, residents can enjoy the sophistication of years past with the convenience of today. Carefully crafted interiors were created to highlight the original features of the building, including soaring, exposed concrete ceilings and large windows that frame the classic urban and Manhattan views. Wide plank oak floors, 8 foot solid core doors, white glass counter tops, imported Italian chef''s kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Kohler fixtures and spa-like bathrooms with Zuma soaking tubs, Toto toilets and washer/dryers add a clean elegance to the charm of the warehouse details retained.

55 Hope is not just a place to live it's a lifestyle chosen by the discerning renter seeking distinct NY loft living with an elevated twist. Residents and guests are welcomed by a dramatic lobby lounge surrounded by bamboo gardens. Elevators grant residents ease of access to their lofts and the 8,500 SF landscaped roof deck offering panoramic views and opportunities to soak in the rays or relax with some outdoor yoga. A state of the art fitness center allows residents to stay fit. Bicycles and all other items may be stored in one of the many dedicated private storage spaces. Off-street parking available for rent.

Located in the midst of modish, New York City lifestyle, 55 Hope is within close proximity to four public playgrounds, three community gardens and some of Williamsburg's best known parks, including McCarren Park, which is popular for its concerts and festivals. Dozens of Zagat-rated restaurants decorate the neighborhood including the top-ranked Fette Sau (barbecue), Le Comptoir (French bistro) and Brooklyn's infamous El Diablo Taco Truck (Mexican). While it's difficult to imagine running out of spots to try in the neighborhood, the G (Metropolitan Ave) and L (Lorimer St) trains are each 3 blocks away, with the J, M, Z (Marcy Ave) station just a few blocks further. *Photos are of a model unit*