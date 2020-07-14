All apartments in Brooklyn
548 Driggs Avenue

548 Driggs Avenue · (646) 662-7413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

548 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,928

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bike storage
Live in prime North Williamsburg on a Bushwick budget.Check out this perfectly laid out 2 room studio with a separate eat in kitchen right on the corner of North 7th and Driggs. A french pocket door separates the kitchen and living space adds to the maximum usable space. You can easily fit a queen bed, dressers as well as a small couch and more. Smack dab in the heart of foodie land, youll be surrounded by tons of great restaurants with more amazing al fresco dining options popping up every day, including Berry Street which is closed off just two blocks away. Craving open spaces? McCarran Park & East River State Park are a few blocks away, and the wildly popular Domino Park is not much further.You'll have an abundance of transportation options with the Bedford L train literally across the street, buses on virtually every cross corner, the East River Ferry a few short blocks away and multiple bike racks right outside your door.Email us now to reserve your viewing time and snag yourself one of the best deals the north side will ever see again!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Driggs Avenue have any available units?
548 Driggs Avenue has a unit available for $1,928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 548 Driggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
548 Driggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Driggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Driggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Driggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
