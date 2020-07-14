548 Driggs Avenue

Amenities

Live in prime North Williamsburg on a Bushwick budget.Check out this perfectly laid out 2 room studio with a separate eat in kitchen right on the corner of North 7th and Driggs. A french pocket door separates the kitchen and living space adds to the maximum usable space. You can easily fit a queen bed, dressers as well as a small couch and more. Smack dab in the heart of foodie land, youll be surrounded by tons of great restaurants with more amazing al fresco dining options popping up every day, including Berry Street which is closed off just two blocks away. Craving open spaces? McCarran Park & East River State Park are a few blocks away, and the wildly popular Domino Park is not much further.You'll have an abundance of transportation options with the Bedford L train literally across the street, buses on virtually every cross corner, the East River Ferry a few short blocks away and multiple bike racks right outside your door.Email us now to reserve your viewing time and snag yourself one of the best deals the north side will ever see again!