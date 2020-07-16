Amenities

This stunning, one-of-a-kind, NO FEE one bedroom duplex features your very own private courtyard and balcony with modern finishes and amenities for rent in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Upon entering Apartment 1B, an open living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors to the balcony. The separate and spacious kitchen offers full-sized stainless steel appliances that pair beautifully with Caesarstone countertops and custom wood and glass cabinetry. Plenty of storage space, ample closets, a fully tiled bath with deep-soaking tub, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit stackable washer/dryer, kitchen garbage disposal and a choice of Verizon FiOS or Spectrum cable service provides practical convenience. The lower level features an en suite half bath, oversized built out closets and floor-to-ceiling windows open to the private 250 square foot courtyard oasis. 53 Java Street stands adjacent to the Greenpoint waterfront and around the corner from the East River Ferry, vibrant Franklin Street, Manhattan Avenue, and WNYC Transmitter Park.