53 Java Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

53 Java Street

53 Java Street · (718) 637-3191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Java Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
This stunning, one-of-a-kind, NO FEE one bedroom duplex features your very own private courtyard and balcony with modern finishes and amenities for rent in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Upon entering Apartment 1B, an open living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors to the balcony. The separate and spacious kitchen offers full-sized stainless steel appliances that pair beautifully with Caesarstone countertops and custom wood and glass cabinetry. Plenty of storage space, ample closets, a fully tiled bath with deep-soaking tub, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit stackable washer/dryer, kitchen garbage disposal and a choice of Verizon FiOS or Spectrum cable service provides practical convenience. The lower level features an en suite half bath, oversized built out closets and floor-to-ceiling windows open to the private 250 square foot courtyard oasis. 53 Java Street stands adjacent to the Greenpoint waterfront and around the corner from the East River Ferry, vibrant Franklin Street, Manhattan Avenue, and WNYC Transmitter Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Java Street have any available units?
53 Java Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Java Street have?
Some of 53 Java Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Java Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Java Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Java Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 Java Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 53 Java Street offer parking?
No, 53 Java Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 Java Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Java Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Java Street have a pool?
No, 53 Java Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Java Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Java Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Java Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Java Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Java Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Java Street has units with air conditioning.
