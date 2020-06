Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

""NO FEE"" Currently available for rent in the heart of bedford-Stuyvesant is this large 3 Bedroom Apartment. This apartment share the following features: Hardwood Floors, Newly Renovated, Large Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Lots of natural sunlight from the large windows, Large Living Room Video intercom for your security, Few steps from Hip Tompkins, bars, restaurants & cafe, Close to A/C & G Trains, 15 Minutes to Manhattan. Macon1038