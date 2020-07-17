All apartments in Brooklyn
503 Park Place.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

503 Park Place

503 Park Place · (917) 710-2609
Location

503 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
NO FEE! AVAILABLE NOW!

4 real Bedrooms/1 central bath entire floor rental.

Enter into this lovely, spacious, well maintained apartment on the edge of prime Prospect Heights and Crown Heights. Enjoy all the new restaurants, night life establishments, boutiques along Washington, Classon and Franklin Avenues. Close to transportation with the Franklin 2/3/4/5 subways just a few blocks away. Spend a leisurely day either in the Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, or Prospect Park all in the immediate hood. This apartment offers spacious bedrooms with high ceilings and great light. The oversized kitchen opens up to living room for great socializing. Each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. High ceilings throughout. Bike storage available and there is a shared backyard. Cats are allowed, sorry dogs are not. Tenants pay for their own electric, gas stove, and telecommunications (Heat is included.)
*No Fee (Brokers collect their own fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 503 Park Place have any available units?
503 Park Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 503 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
503 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 503 Park Place offer parking?
No, 503 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 503 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Park Place have a pool?
No, 503 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 503 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 503 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.

