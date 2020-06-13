All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 50 MONITOR St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
50 MONITOR St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:26 AM

50 MONITOR St

50 Monitor Street · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Monitor Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,666

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For a virtual reality tour go to my instagram at @BrokeringBrooklyn

One month free on a 12 month lease (2nd month free). Net rent advertised. Gross rent is $4000.

Gut renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom/2 bathroom conveniently located on the border of Williamsburg and Greenpoint!

This unit, features a large PRIVATE DECK, modern conveniences with video intercom, dishwasher, and washer/dryer and closets in every queen size bedroom. Spacious living room can easily fit your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! The kitchen features grey matte GE appliances, including a dishwasher and full-sized oven and stove with griddle for versatile cooking. Widows in every room!

Live a couple blocks from the Graham Avenue shopping district, near the best the nighborhood has to offer in terms of dining, shopping and entertainment- including popular spots like Ringolevio, Mesa Coyoacan, The Richardson, Concord Hill, The Drift, and so much more!

Only 3 blocks to McGolrick Park, and equidistant to the Graham L or the Nassau Ave G.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 MONITOR St have any available units?
50 MONITOR St has a unit available for $3,666 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 MONITOR St have?
Some of 50 MONITOR St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 MONITOR St currently offering any rent specials?
50 MONITOR St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 MONITOR St pet-friendly?
No, 50 MONITOR St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 MONITOR St offer parking?
No, 50 MONITOR St does not offer parking.
Does 50 MONITOR St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 MONITOR St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 MONITOR St have a pool?
No, 50 MONITOR St does not have a pool.
Does 50 MONITOR St have accessible units?
No, 50 MONITOR St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 MONITOR St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 MONITOR St has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 MONITOR St have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 MONITOR St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 MONITOR St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity