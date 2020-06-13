50 MONITOR St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

For a virtual reality tour go to my instagram at @BrokeringBrooklyn



One month free on a 12 month lease (2nd month free). Net rent advertised. Gross rent is $4000.



Gut renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom/2 bathroom conveniently located on the border of Williamsburg and Greenpoint!



This unit, features a large PRIVATE DECK, modern conveniences with video intercom, dishwasher, and washer/dryer and closets in every queen size bedroom. Spacious living room can easily fit your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, kitchen table, and more! The kitchen features grey matte GE appliances, including a dishwasher and full-sized oven and stove with griddle for versatile cooking. Widows in every room!



Live a couple blocks from the Graham Avenue shopping district, near the best the nighborhood has to offer in terms of dining, shopping and entertainment- including popular spots like Ringolevio, Mesa Coyoacan, The Richardson, Concord Hill, The Drift, and so much more!



Only 3 blocks to McGolrick Park, and equidistant to the Graham L or the Nassau Ave G.