Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful carriage house all your own! your own garden off a large stylish kitchen. 2.5 bedrooms on the second floor. 2 baths total and a nice dining / living room area! house gets lots of light, washer dryer and dishwasher ! Large skylights fill the upstairs with lots of light. This is a unique property in Prospect Heights close to Park Slope. 1/2 block to the 2/3 train and very close to Atlantic Terminal trains. LIRR Shops, restaurants and bars.Cats and Dogs welcome!