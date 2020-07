Amenities

A convenient one bedroom with a lot of light. Close to Carroll gardens restaurants and bars and grocery stores. Its a lovely, quiet and save Brooklyn neighborhood. Close to Prospect Park. 2 min away from the F train that takes you in 15 min to the city. The G train takes you to other parts of Brooklyn like Williamsburg and Greenpoint and Bushwick, Long Island in 5 to 20 min.

Whole Foods is in 12min walk. Trader Joes is a stop away. Citi bike are right on the street.