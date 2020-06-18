All apartments in Brooklyn
484 8th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

484 8th Street

484 8th St · (646) 245-6005
Location

484 8th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
There is so much to love about this gorgeous two bedroom located down the block from Prospect Park!
An ample sized entryway with a large closet greets you as you enter this architecturally designed home. The windowed sunny kitchen features; Bosch stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & microwave, new electric cook top with separate oven, externally venting hood, granite counter tops, generous cabinet storage, and features a pass through to the dining area.
The spacious open dining/ living room comfortably fits a 6' dining room table in addition to living room furniture...
The two bedrooms can both accommodate queen sized beds, one with a double exposure through (2) windows while the other has (1) window. Both feature custom closets.
If that's not enough, there are hardwood floors throughout, installed window AC unit, vented Bosch washer/dryer, custom designer lighting, and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub & window.

Located just one block to the F/G train station at the 7th Ave stop, Dizzy's diner, Prospect Park Bandshell & Harmony playground, Methodist Hospital, and bustling 7th Avenue with all its great restaurants and shops... Zoned for PS 107

Heat & Water included..
**Cats and dogs under 25lbs allowed on approval
Broker Fee
Available Now!
***Video tour available upon request***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 8th Street have any available units?
484 8th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 484 8th Street have?
Some of 484 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
484 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 484 8th Street offer parking?
No, 484 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 484 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 8th Street have a pool?
No, 484 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 484 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 484 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 484 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
