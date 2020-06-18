484 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

There is so much to love about this gorgeous two bedroom located down the block from Prospect Park!

An ample sized entryway with a large closet greets you as you enter this architecturally designed home. The windowed sunny kitchen features; Bosch stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & microwave, new electric cook top with separate oven, externally venting hood, granite counter tops, generous cabinet storage, and features a pass through to the dining area.

The spacious open dining/ living room comfortably fits a 6' dining room table in addition to living room furniture...

The two bedrooms can both accommodate queen sized beds, one with a double exposure through (2) windows while the other has (1) window. Both feature custom closets.

If that's not enough, there are hardwood floors throughout, installed window AC unit, vented Bosch washer/dryer, custom designer lighting, and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub & window.



Located just one block to the F/G train station at the 7th Ave stop, Dizzy's diner, Prospect Park Bandshell & Harmony playground, Methodist Hospital, and bustling 7th Avenue with all its great restaurants and shops... Zoned for PS 107



Heat & Water included..

**Cats and dogs under 25lbs allowed on approval

Broker Fee

Available Now!

***Video tour available upon request***