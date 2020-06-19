464 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

BLUE SKIES & SUNSHINE AHEAD

*Pictures + Floorplan + 3D Walkthrough Coming Soon*



This sweet 2Bed/1Bath apartment will brighten any mood. The entire home recently underwent a full gut renovation so it's all new and just for you. Use the keyless entry to enter the property then your door is on the right. As soon as you open it you are greeted by a skylit, sun-filled staircase that leads to your open plan living room, dining room, and kitchen. To the right are two equal size queen size bedrooms facing the garden and a storage closet. Straight ahead is a coat closet and bathroom with beveled subway tiles --and yes it has a shower AND bathtub.



To the left you have an open space for dining --under the skylight, a windowed kitchen and a living room with bay windows. In addition to providing an abundance of sunlight, the bay windows give you 180 degree views up and down Ridgewood Ave. Tucked in the corner of the living room is a laundry closet with additional storage. The L-shaped open plan kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, built in microwave and an electric stove.



What's great about this location (border of Cypress Hills & Woodhaven) is the proximity to essential services as well as green outdoor spaces and public transportation. Located a few short blocks to Cypress Hills J and Cresent St J & Z. You also have Highland Park and Forrest Hills Golf Park nearby. Bars and restaurants abound and local favorites include: Tropical, Neirs Tavern, Thai Kitchen, El Gran Mar del Plata and El Rey II. You also have easy access to the Jackie Robinson for when you need to venture further afield.



Central heating and cooling. No pets.

CYOF! Reach out for virtual tours.