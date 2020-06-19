All apartments in Brooklyn
464 Ridgewood Avenue
464 Ridgewood Avenue

464 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

464 Ridgewood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
Cypress Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
BLUE SKIES & SUNSHINE AHEAD
*Pictures + Floorplan + 3D Walkthrough Coming Soon*

This sweet 2Bed/1Bath apartment will brighten any mood. The entire home recently underwent a full gut renovation so it's all new and just for you. Use the keyless entry to enter the property then your door is on the right. As soon as you open it you are greeted by a skylit, sun-filled staircase that leads to your open plan living room, dining room, and kitchen. To the right are two equal size queen size bedrooms facing the garden and a storage closet. Straight ahead is a coat closet and bathroom with beveled subway tiles --and yes it has a shower AND bathtub.

To the left you have an open space for dining --under the skylight, a windowed kitchen and a living room with bay windows. In addition to providing an abundance of sunlight, the bay windows give you 180 degree views up and down Ridgewood Ave. Tucked in the corner of the living room is a laundry closet with additional storage. The L-shaped open plan kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, built in microwave and an electric stove.

What's great about this location (border of Cypress Hills & Woodhaven) is the proximity to essential services as well as green outdoor spaces and public transportation. Located a few short blocks to Cypress Hills J and Cresent St J & Z. You also have Highland Park and Forrest Hills Golf Park nearby. Bars and restaurants abound and local favorites include: Tropical, Neirs Tavern, Thai Kitchen, El Gran Mar del Plata and El Rey II. You also have easy access to the Jackie Robinson for when you need to venture further afield.

Central heating and cooling. No pets.
CYOF! Reach out for virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
464 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 464 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
464 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Ridgewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
