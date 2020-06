Amenities

Cozy and Bright Jr One bedroom in Prime Location! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Close to Prospect Park, F, G Trains, Nighthawk Movie Theater, and all the best cafes and restaurants Windsor Terrace/Park Slope have to offer.This sunny two room apt has hardwood floors, modern kitchen with lots of cabinets, recessed lighting, ceiling fans,big bathroom, separate bedroom with closet, sunny living area, 2nd floor, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED...except cable. Available JULY 1, Cat okay.. sorry NO DOGS