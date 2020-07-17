457 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Fantastic two bedroom, two bathroom in Boerum Hill Condo building. This unit is on the 6th floor of an elevator building. Great floor plan with facing exposure sunshine floods the unit with light. 6C has all stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, separate terrace and storage unit. The photos speak for themselves. Available the first week of August. Pets on approval. Tenants control thermostat.Great opportunity to move to one of Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhoods! 2 blocks to the Atlantic Ave subway 2,3,4,5,N,R,B,D,Q trains and the LIRR, 3 Blocks to the A,C,G. Short distance to Smith Street or 5th ave for dinner. The neighborhood has so much to offer. Available Aug 7th 2020 NO FEE