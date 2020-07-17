All apartments in Brooklyn
457 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:10 AM

457 Atlantic Avenue

457 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 765-3808
Location

457 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom, two bathroom in Boerum Hill Condo building. This unit is on the 6th floor of an elevator building. Great floor plan with facing exposure sunshine floods the unit with light. 6C has all stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, separate terrace and storage unit. The photos speak for themselves. Available the first week of August. Pets on approval. Tenants control thermostat.Great opportunity to move to one of Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhoods! 2 blocks to the Atlantic Ave subway 2,3,4,5,N,R,B,D,Q trains and the LIRR, 3 Blocks to the A,C,G. Short distance to Smith Street or 5th ave for dinner. The neighborhood has so much to offer. Available Aug 7th 2020 NO FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
457 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 457 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 457 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
457 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 457 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 457 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 457 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
