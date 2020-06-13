457 15th Street

Amenities

Beautiful Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Park Slope + Offering 1 Month Free!



This unit is Completely Gut Renovated with Queen Size Bedrooms, Luxury Style Bathroom w/ Tub,Sun Drenched, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Hight End Kitchen Finishes, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances and Microwave.



* Recently Gut Renovated

* Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Plenty of Cabinet Space

* Hardwood Flooring

* 9' High Ceilings Throughout

* 6' Wide Closets

* 3 Large Windows in the Living Room

* Full Renovated Windowed Bathroom

* Heat & Hot Water Included

* Pets approved in case by case basis

* Video Tour + Dimensions available



-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease



-Photos are of similar unit



Net Rent Advertised with 1 Month Free