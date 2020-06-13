All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

457 15th Street

457 15th Street · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

457 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Park Slope + Offering 1 Month Free!

This unit is Completely Gut Renovated with Queen Size Bedrooms, Luxury Style Bathroom w/ Tub,Sun Drenched, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Hight End Kitchen Finishes, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances and Microwave.

* Recently Gut Renovated
* Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Plenty of Cabinet Space
* Hardwood Flooring
* 9' High Ceilings Throughout
* 6' Wide Closets
* 3 Large Windows in the Living Room
* Full Renovated Windowed Bathroom
* Heat & Hot Water Included
* Pets approved in case by case basis
* Video Tour + Dimensions available

-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease

-Photos are of similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 15th Street have any available units?
457 15th Street has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 457 15th Street have?
Some of 457 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 457 15th Street offer parking?
No, 457 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 457 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 15th Street have a pool?
No, 457 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 457 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 457 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
