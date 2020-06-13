457 15th Street

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Beautiful Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Park Slope + Offering 1 Month Free!
This unit is Completely Gut Renovated with Queen Size Bedrooms, Luxury Style Bathroom w/ Tub,Sun Drenched, Washer / Dryer in Unit, Hight End Kitchen Finishes, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances and Microwave.
* Recently Gut Renovated
* Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Plenty of Cabinet Space
* Hardwood Flooring
* 9' High Ceilings Throughout
* 6' Wide Closets
* 3 Large Windows in the Living Room
* Full Renovated Windowed Bathroom
* Heat & Hot Water Included
* Pets approved in case by case basis
* Video Tour + Dimensions available
-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease
-Photos are of similar unit
