44 Remsen St

Welcome to 44 Remsen Street, Apt 5. A stunning pre-war 1 bedroom unit located in the heart of Brooklyn Heights with an XL Living Room, a working fireplace and tons of natural light!



VIDEO TOUR (Copy & Paste Link URL): https://youtu.be/zH3ACblL0t0



The Apartment Features:



-XL Living Room with High Ceilings

-Tons of Natural Light

-Stainless Steel Viking Stove

-EXTRA STORAGE Located in the basement for this unit

-Laundry Room (FREE! to use)

-Stunning WORKING Fireplace with Tons of Charm



This apartment is located on one of the most beautiful blocks in Brooklyn. Tree-lined Remsen Street is in the heart of the Brooklyn Heights Historic District, just a stone's throw away from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade for your daily dose of fresh air and views for miles of the New York City Skyline and the Statue of Liberty.



44 Remsen is a pre-war, converted 1844 townhouse located just minutes from the Court Street Q Train, and the Borough Hall 2,3 and 4,5 Train Stations.



Available immediately!