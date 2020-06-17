All apartments in Brooklyn
44 Remsen St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

44 Remsen St

44 Remsen Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to 44 Remsen Street, Apt 5. A stunning pre-war 1 bedroom unit located in the heart of Brooklyn Heights with an XL Living Room, a working fireplace and tons of natural light!

VIDEO TOUR (Copy & Paste Link URL): https://youtu.be/zH3ACblL0t0

The Apartment Features:

-XL Living Room with High Ceilings
-Tons of Natural Light
-Stainless Steel Viking Stove
-EXTRA STORAGE Located in the basement for this unit
-Laundry Room (FREE! to use)
-Stunning WORKING Fireplace with Tons of Charm

This apartment is located on one of the most beautiful blocks in Brooklyn. Tree-lined Remsen Street is in the heart of the Brooklyn Heights Historic District, just a stone's throw away from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade for your daily dose of fresh air and views for miles of the New York City Skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

44 Remsen is a pre-war, converted 1844 townhouse located just minutes from the Court Street Q Train, and the Borough Hall 2,3 and 4,5 Train Stations.

Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Remsen St have any available units?
44 Remsen St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Remsen St have?
Some of 44 Remsen St's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Remsen St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Remsen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Remsen St pet-friendly?
No, 44 Remsen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 44 Remsen St offer parking?
No, 44 Remsen St does not offer parking.
Does 44 Remsen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Remsen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Remsen St have a pool?
No, 44 Remsen St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Remsen St have accessible units?
No, 44 Remsen St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Remsen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Remsen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Remsen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Remsen St does not have units with air conditioning.
