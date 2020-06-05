430 Clinton Avenue

Amenities

430 Clinton Ave, 6E Is a Large and Bright one bedroom apartment (Approx 800SF) situated in a pre-war condo elevator building, located on a tree-lined block and nestled among brownstones and mansions in the heart of historic Clinton Hill. The apartment offers great light, plenty of closet space, a large bedroom that can easily can accommodate a king-sized bed and hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes heat and hot water and one bike storage. Pets upon approval with a non-refundable pet deposit.The building features common Bike Storage, central laundry room, intercom and a super on premises. Conveniently located 1 block from the C train on Fulton St and 2 blocks from G train on Lafayette Ave (Clinton/Washington Stations) only 15-20 minutes to Manhattan and near all shops and restaurant, Ft Green Park and Farmer's Market, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and all the other wonderful amenities that Fort Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhoods have to offer.