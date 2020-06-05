All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 430 Clinton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
430 Clinton Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

430 Clinton Avenue

430 Clinton Avenue · (718) 210-4017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

430 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
430 Clinton Ave, 6E Is a Large and Bright one bedroom apartment (Approx 800SF) situated in a pre-war condo elevator building, located on a tree-lined block and nestled among brownstones and mansions in the heart of historic Clinton Hill. The apartment offers great light, plenty of closet space, a large bedroom that can easily can accommodate a king-sized bed and hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes heat and hot water and one bike storage. Pets upon approval with a non-refundable pet deposit.The building features common Bike Storage, central laundry room, intercom and a super on premises. Conveniently located 1 block from the C train on Fulton St and 2 blocks from G train on Lafayette Ave (Clinton/Washington Stations) only 15-20 minutes to Manhattan and near all shops and restaurant, Ft Green Park and Farmer's Market, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and all the other wonderful amenities that Fort Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhoods have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
430 Clinton Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 430 Clinton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Clinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 430 Clinton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity