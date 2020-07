Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful Partially Furnished 1 bedroom in the heart of Prospect Heights. What you see in the video is what will be in the apartment. The apartment has original hardwood floor. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. A kitchen made for cooking. The bedroom fits a king size bed. There is a walk in closet. There is tons of storage space. The bathroom has a tub. I recommend you schedule a showing, this apartment will not last. Please note this is a one year lease.