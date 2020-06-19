All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

421 Pulaski STREET

421 Pulaski Street · (212) 736-0975
Location

421 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This expansive triplex residence has an abundance of natural light, complimented by an enormous ceiling height and huge living room. Paying tribute to the living room space, is a modern designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The unit also boasts gorgeous newly renovated bathrooms and plenty of closet space!FEATURES:3 HUGE bedrooms flex 4th2 bathsWasher/Dryer Hook UpTons of natural lightCentral air and heat*Private Roof deck*Pets friendlyEasy and quick approval process.Guarantors accepted.The location is perfect, only 1 block away from subway lines M & J, be in the city in less than 20 minutes!*NO FEE on 2 year lease only RealStreet2858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Pulaski STREET have any available units?
421 Pulaski STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 421 Pulaski STREET have?
Some of 421 Pulaski STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Pulaski STREET currently offering any rent specials?
421 Pulaski STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Pulaski STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Pulaski STREET is pet friendly.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET offer parking?
No, 421 Pulaski STREET does not offer parking.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Pulaski STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET have a pool?
No, 421 Pulaski STREET does not have a pool.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET have accessible units?
No, 421 Pulaski STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Pulaski STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Pulaski STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Pulaski STREET has units with air conditioning.
