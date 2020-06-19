421 Pulaski STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This expansive triplex residence has an abundance of natural light, complimented by an enormous ceiling height and huge living room. Paying tribute to the living room space, is a modern designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The unit also boasts gorgeous newly renovated bathrooms and plenty of closet space!FEATURES:3 HUGE bedrooms flex 4th2 bathsWasher/Dryer Hook UpTons of natural lightCentral air and heat*Private Roof deck*Pets friendlyEasy and quick approval process.Guarantors accepted.The location is perfect, only 1 block away from subway lines M & J, be in the city in less than 20 minutes!*NO FEE on 2 year lease only RealStreet2858