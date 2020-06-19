417 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

We have a gorgeous newly renovated large one bedroom apartment located in Park Slope available to rent as soon as possible!



The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher.



The bathroom has white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors, great closet space and a laundry room throughout the unit.



All of this is steps to everything, anchored by the beautiful Prospect Park on one end and 5th avenue where several great shops, restaurants, and coffee shops can be found.



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!