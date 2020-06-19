All apartments in Brooklyn
417 2nd Street
417 2nd Street

417 2nd Street · (917) 753-4315
Location

417 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

We have a gorgeous newly renovated large one bedroom apartment located in Park Slope available to rent as soon as possible!

The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher.

The bathroom has white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors, great closet space and a laundry room throughout the unit.

All of this is steps to everything, anchored by the beautiful Prospect Park on one end and 5th avenue where several great shops, restaurants, and coffee shops can be found.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 2nd Street have any available units?
417 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 2nd Street have?
Some of 417 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 417 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 417 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 417 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 417 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
