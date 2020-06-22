All apartments in Brooklyn
395 Saint Johns Pl
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

395 Saint Johns Pl

395 Saint Johns Place · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Right By Brooklyn Museum & Grand Army Plaza!.* Steps to Prospect Park, Franklin Ave & 2/3/4/5 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Full Size Bedroom w/ Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1329

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have any available units?
395 Saint Johns Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 395 Saint Johns Pl currently offering any rent specials?
395 Saint Johns Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Saint Johns Pl pet-friendly?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl offer parking?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not offer parking.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have a pool?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not have a pool.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have accessible units?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Saint Johns Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Saint Johns Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
