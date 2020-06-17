Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

No Broker Fee and 1 month free on a 12 month lease! Net effective rent advertised. Gross rent $2600Email for video Great 2 bedroom on the ground floor of a 30 unit building with its own PRIVATE entrance !This 2 bedroom apartment has been gut renovated just a few years ago. Features include an in unit washer/dryer to make your life easier, a Beautiful open layout kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, stove and microwave (No dishwasher). There is Recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout and a marble BathroomThe Neighborhood: 380 South 4th Street is Nestled on South 4th street Near Hooper Street. Local Bars and restaurants are all nearby. Super convenient with J,M,Z two blocks away at Hewes Street or the L and G trains at Metropolitan/Lorimer.No broker fee and 1 months free on 12 month lease! Net Rent Advertised. Gross rent is $2600