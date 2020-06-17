All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

380 South 4th Street

380 South 4th Street · (718) 280-3274
Location

380 South 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit S2 · Avail. now

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Broker Fee and 1 month free on a 12 month lease! Net effective rent advertised. Gross rent $2600Email for video Great 2 bedroom on the ground floor of a 30 unit building with its own PRIVATE entrance !This 2 bedroom apartment has been gut renovated just a few years ago. Features include an in unit washer/dryer to make your life easier, a Beautiful open layout kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, stove and microwave (No dishwasher). There is Recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout and a marble BathroomThe Neighborhood: 380 South 4th Street is Nestled on South 4th street Near Hooper Street. Local Bars and restaurants are all nearby. Super convenient with J,M,Z two blocks away at Hewes Street or the L and G trains at Metropolitan/Lorimer.No broker fee and 1 months free on 12 month lease! Net Rent Advertised. Gross rent is $2600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 South 4th Street have any available units?
380 South 4th Street has a unit available for $2,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 South 4th Street have?
Some of 380 South 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 South 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 380 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 380 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 380 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 South 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 380 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 380 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 South 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 South 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
