All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 378 Rutland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
378 Rutland Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

378 Rutland Road

378 Rutland Road · (631) 740-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

378 Rutland Road, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Bustling and beautiful Prospect Lefferts Garden is a wonderful place to live and this apartment building is one of the gems on Rutland Road. You're close to Nostrand Ave and transportation yet on a quiet tree-lined block. The unit has two bedroom, with windows facing the quaint street, another in the living room facing the courtyard , a large kitchen with high-quality appliances and window that gets great natural light, and a spacious bathroom with shower. The whole apartment was fully renovated recently. It's on the second floor of a lovely four family brick building.

The 2 and 5 trains are close by and Manhattan is only 20 minutes away. It's also near Kings County & SUNY Downstate Hospitals, as well as schools, churches, bars, cafes, and restaurants.

Key Features:
Freshly done hardwood flooring throughout, moldings, fixtures, good lighting, double pane windows and intercom and security system. Stainless steel appliances.

Contact:
Text me to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Rutland Road have any available units?
378 Rutland Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 378 Rutland Road have?
Some of 378 Rutland Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Rutland Road currently offering any rent specials?
378 Rutland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Rutland Road pet-friendly?
No, 378 Rutland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 378 Rutland Road offer parking?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not offer parking.
Does 378 Rutland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Rutland Road have a pool?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not have a pool.
Does 378 Rutland Road have accessible units?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Rutland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Rutland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 Rutland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 378 Rutland Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity