378 Rutland Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Bustling and beautiful Prospect Lefferts Garden is a wonderful place to live and this apartment building is one of the gems on Rutland Road. You're close to Nostrand Ave and transportation yet on a quiet tree-lined block. The unit has two bedroom, with windows facing the quaint street, another in the living room facing the courtyard , a large kitchen with high-quality appliances and window that gets great natural light, and a spacious bathroom with shower. The whole apartment was fully renovated recently. It's on the second floor of a lovely four family brick building.



The 2 and 5 trains are close by and Manhattan is only 20 minutes away. It's also near Kings County & SUNY Downstate Hospitals, as well as schools, churches, bars, cafes, and restaurants.



Key Features:

Freshly done hardwood flooring throughout, moldings, fixtures, good lighting, double pane windows and intercom and security system. Stainless steel appliances.



Contact:

