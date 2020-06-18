All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 373 Wythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
373 Wythe Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

373 Wythe Avenue

373 Wythe Avenue · (917) 833-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

373 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,704

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
rent controlled
ONE MONTH FREE AND NO FEE!

NET EFFECTIVE RENT ON 12 MONTH LEASE $2,704.17, ACTUAL RENT IS $2,950

RENT STABILIZED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN MODERN SILVER LEED BUILDING.

Spacious Floorplan with large bedroom, open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and counter space including dishwasher & microwave, well-built & ample closets throughout, noise abatement windows that allow for peaceful enjoyment of views, and resident controlled A/C & heat.

- DISHWASHER
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
- SILVER LEED CERTIFIED
- PARKING AVAILABLE
- CENTRAL AIR
- GYM
- STORAGE
- ELEVATOR
- BIKE STORAGE
- MICROWAVE
- PETS ALLOWED
- LANDSCAPED COURTYARD
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- OUTDOOR AREAS
- NEW CONSTRUCTION

TRANSPORTATION:
- 472 feet to the B62 Bus
- 0.1 miles to the Q59 Bus
- 0.5 miles to J,M,Z Trains

NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTIONS:
- Randolph Beer WBURG
- Giando on the Water
- Domino Park
- City Acres Market
- Brunch on Sundays

Click here for virtual tour: https://one.h5property.com/buildings/373wytheavenue/apartments/857

Please email for a private tour of the building and the apartment you're targeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
373 Wythe Avenue has a unit available for $2,704 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Wythe Avenue have?
Some of 373 Wythe Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
373 Wythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Wythe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 373 Wythe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Wythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 373 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 373 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Wythe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 373 Wythe Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 373 Wythe Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity