373 Wythe Avenue

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE AND NO FEE!
NET EFFECTIVE RENT ON 12 MONTH LEASE $2,704.17, ACTUAL RENT IS $2,950
RENT STABILIZED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN MODERN SILVER LEED BUILDING.
Spacious Floorplan with large bedroom, open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and counter space including dishwasher & microwave, well-built & ample closets throughout, noise abatement windows that allow for peaceful enjoyment of views, and resident controlled A/C & heat.
- DISHWASHER
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
- SILVER LEED CERTIFIED
- PARKING AVAILABLE
- CENTRAL AIR
- GYM
- STORAGE
- ELEVATOR
- BIKE STORAGE
- MICROWAVE
- PETS ALLOWED
- LANDSCAPED COURTYARD
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- OUTDOOR AREAS
- NEW CONSTRUCTION
TRANSPORTATION:
- 472 feet to the B62 Bus
- 0.1 miles to the Q59 Bus
- 0.5 miles to J,M,Z Trains
NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTIONS:
- Randolph Beer WBURG
- Giando on the Water
- Domino Park
- City Acres Market
- Brunch on Sundays
Click here for virtual tour: https://one.h5property.com/buildings/373wytheavenue/apartments/857
Please email for a private tour of the building and the apartment you're targeting.