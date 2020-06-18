373 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym green community on-site laundry parking bike storage garage new construction rent controlled

ONE MONTH FREE AND NO FEE!



NET EFFECTIVE RENT ON 12 MONTH LEASE $2,704.17, ACTUAL RENT IS $2,950



RENT STABILIZED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN MODERN SILVER LEED BUILDING.



Spacious Floorplan with large bedroom, open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and counter space including dishwasher & microwave, well-built & ample closets throughout, noise abatement windows that allow for peaceful enjoyment of views, and resident controlled A/C & heat.



- DISHWASHER

- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

- SILVER LEED CERTIFIED

- PARKING AVAILABLE

- CENTRAL AIR

- GYM

- STORAGE

- ELEVATOR

- BIKE STORAGE

- MICROWAVE

- PETS ALLOWED

- LANDSCAPED COURTYARD

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- OUTDOOR AREAS

- NEW CONSTRUCTION



TRANSPORTATION:

- 472 feet to the B62 Bus

- 0.1 miles to the Q59 Bus

- 0.5 miles to J,M,Z Trains



NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTIONS:

- Randolph Beer WBURG

- Giando on the Water

- Domino Park

- City Acres Market

- Brunch on Sundays



Click here for virtual tour: https://one.h5property.com/buildings/373wytheavenue/apartments/857



Please email for a private tour of the building and the apartment you're targeting.