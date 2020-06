Amenities

Beautiful bright and airy 3 bedroom with washer dryer on the 5th floor of a well kept walk up building. I also have same layout available on the 2nd floor Email for video!No fee + 1 month free on 12 month lease.Gross rent $3600. Net rent advertised These newly renovated apartments have been tastefully redone. Beautiful kitchens with custom cabinetry and stone countertops. Appliances are all Stainless Steel with dishwasher and Microwave. Recessed lighting throughout. You also get all the benefits from a pre-war building such as high ceilings and oversized windows. Which give the apartment a great sense of space and light. In unit washer/dryer also help make your life much easier. Bathroom is all marble which helps make the space look super luxurious. Hardwood floors throughout. The Neighborhood: 373 South 4th Street is Nestled on South 4th street Near Hooper Street. Local Bars like Barcade and Santos Anne are all nearby. Super convenient with J,M,Z two blocks away at Hewes Street or the L and G trains at Metropolitan/Lorimer.No broker fee and 1 month free! Net Rent Advertised. Gross rent $3600