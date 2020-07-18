367 Greene Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Cool like jazz, this elegant townhouse is the type of property that rarely becomes available as a rental. Perched at the intersection of Clinton Hill and Bedford Stuyvesant, 367 Greene Ave is a simply stunning revival renovation that embodies the spirit of Brooklyn townhouse living at it's finest. Across all four floors (and a luscious rear garden space) a curated renovation surrounds you in tasteful & functional luxury. The garden level space features a large, rustic inspired professional grade kitchen outfitted with a Verona 5 burner stove, Liebherr refrigerator with double freezer drawers along with an eclectic mix of open shelving and storage drawers. The entire rear wall on this level is framed out in double paned glass surrounded by matte black iron framing with open views onto the lush backyard space. Your 38' deep garden is already in bloom with a wonderful mix of plantings and there's a large patio space for dining next to a chic Green Egg BBQ/smoker to enjoy this idyllic setting. The front side of this floor features a cozy den arranged around a working white brick fireplace. The lovely contrasting tones and simplicity of the design lines here evoke a European sensibility, creating the right space for hours of time spent in meaningful conversation. The house features a grand two room parlor floor with an intricate herringbone floor pattern, separated by an oversized pocket door. The media room features an intimate setting with a state of the art projection TV with drop down screen as well as a black marbled wet bar housed within the closet. The front parlor is a 26' deep and perfectly proportioned with the 12' ceilings, ideal for entertaining on a grand scale. The master bedroom currently occupies the entire third floor with the minimalist bedroom secluded on the rear side of the house. There an extensive Richard Meier inspired closeting system that seamlessly blends into the wall, capably storing all your wardrobe needs. The oversized bathroom features heated tile floors and towel racks along with an oversized steam shower outfitted with a slate seating bench. The front side of this floor is a massive 18' wide home office space with a sleek desk that spans the entire length of the room in front of three generous windows ( all double paned glass) and an impressive built in library shelf for all your books and papers. Alternatively, this can be used as another bedroom. On the top floor you'll find another two large bedrooms joined by a "Jack and Jill" bathroom featuring both a glass stand up shower as well as a vintage claw foot tub. With skylights both in the hallway as well as the bathroom, this floor enjoys terrific sunlight all day. Additionally, there's a fully functional kitchen on this floor as well as a washer dryer closet. Creature comforts abound in this fine home and you'll enjoy the convenience and efficiency of central air conditioning and heated floors throughout the house. All powered by solar panels installed on the roof, making for a ridiculously low cost basis for running the home, while maintaining the ethics of green living. This whole house is a ground up renovation in absolute mint condition and is a real opportunity to spread out in style and enjoy the privacy & intimacy of a truly wonderful home.