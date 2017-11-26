All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

360 Smith Street

360 Smith Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Extra large one bedroom unit with private balcony! Open Northern views seen through large windows. Designed with attention to detail, timeless finish choices give a classic look and contemporary feel, including wide-plank oak flooring, dramatic windows, and custom-made kitchen cabinets with Caesarstone countertops. Stunning chef's kitchens are furnished with extra-large sinks and premium stainless steel, Energy Star appliances, including a dishwasher. Each home is equipped with multiple zones for heating and cooling. WASHER and DRYER in your unit, abundant closets including WALK-IN master closet and oversized, spa-like master bathroom. 360 Smith street is a luxury building with elevator, live-in super, fitness center, children's playroom and video intercom system. Landscaped Roof Deck with incredible views of the Water, Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. Additional storage available and parking for an extra charge.
**June 5th occupancy **Sorry NO PETS (No Cats or Dogs)** Pictures are of another unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Smith Street have any available units?
360 Smith Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Smith Street have?
Some of 360 Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Smith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 360 Smith Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 Smith Street does offer parking.
Does 360 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 360 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Smith Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
