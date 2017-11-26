Amenities

Extra large one bedroom unit with private balcony! Open Northern views seen through large windows. Designed with attention to detail, timeless finish choices give a classic look and contemporary feel, including wide-plank oak flooring, dramatic windows, and custom-made kitchen cabinets with Caesarstone countertops. Stunning chef's kitchens are furnished with extra-large sinks and premium stainless steel, Energy Star appliances, including a dishwasher. Each home is equipped with multiple zones for heating and cooling. WASHER and DRYER in your unit, abundant closets including WALK-IN master closet and oversized, spa-like master bathroom. 360 Smith street is a luxury building with elevator, live-in super, fitness center, children's playroom and video intercom system. Landscaped Roof Deck with incredible views of the Water, Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. Additional storage available and parking for an extra charge.

**June 5th occupancy **Sorry NO PETS (No Cats or Dogs)** Pictures are of another unit