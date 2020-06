Amenities

In the very heart of Park Slope, only steps away from 7th Avenue and all its boutiques, restaurants and cafes, this pretty rental home is also located less than 2 blocks away from Prospect Park.<br> <br> Featuring stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit and a private backyard - this is the home you need to see sooner than later. Call today to schedule a showing!