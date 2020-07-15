All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
351 17th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

351 17th Street

351 17th Street · No Longer Available
Brooklyn
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

351 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Bright, modern one-plus bedroom! This recently renovated one bedroom plus office area has a spacious railroad layout. Warm bamboo plank flooring are enhanced by the abundant light throughout the apartment. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, Caesarstone counters and subway tile backsplash. The bathroom has also been renovated with clean modern lines. Extra-large bedroom overlooking a serene garden courtyard and a charming decorative fireplace with exposed brick detail in the living room complete this great home.There is laundry and a large storage space in the basement.The building is on a tree-lined street facing a pretty, quiet park and is conveniently located near shopping and great restaurants and nightlife. Cats ok, but sorry no dogs allowed. Available August 15 or September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 17th Street have any available units?
351 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 351 17th Street have?
Some of 351 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 351 17th Street offer parking?
No, 351 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 351 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 17th Street have a pool?
No, 351 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 351 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
