351 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard

Bright, modern one-plus bedroom! This recently renovated one bedroom plus office area has a spacious railroad layout. Warm bamboo plank flooring are enhanced by the abundant light throughout the apartment. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, Caesarstone counters and subway tile backsplash. The bathroom has also been renovated with clean modern lines. Extra-large bedroom overlooking a serene garden courtyard and a charming decorative fireplace with exposed brick detail in the living room complete this great home.There is laundry and a large storage space in the basement.The building is on a tree-lined street facing a pretty, quiet park and is conveniently located near shopping and great restaurants and nightlife. Cats ok, but sorry no dogs allowed. Available August 15 or September 1.