Huge newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Open floor plan and beautiful finishes. All four rooms can fit queen and full sized beds and the unit features brilliant and bright sun roofs. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless appliances and gas range. Located a short walk from Prospect Park and on the same block as the Winthrop station (2/5 express lines - 34 minutes to Union Square). Down the block are supermarkets, drug stores and new restaurants. To schedule your private viewing call Gisela and view this and any other apartments available in NY.