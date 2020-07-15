All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
338 Prospect Place
338 Prospect Place

338 Prospect Place · (917) 541-5960
Location

338 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-H · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Video available upon request. Sunny one bedroom condo on the third floor of a well-maintained, doorman building in Prospect Heights right next to Underhill Park. Enter into the living area with three windows facing the park through which you can see One World Trade Center off in the distance. The adjacent kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of storage cabinets and counter space. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and includes a closet. The building has laundry facilities in the basement and a secure courtyard to store bicycles. This is a super location with plenty of eateries and shopping nearby with Vanderbilt Avenue in one direction and Franklin Avenue in the other. Nearby trains include the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza and the B/Q at 7th Ave. Pets are not permitted. Must be financially qualified, no guarantors. Available for an August 1st move in date.,Sunny jr. one bedroom condo on the third floor of a well-maintained, doorman building in Prospect Heights right next to Underhill Park. Enter into the living area with three windows facing the park and through which you can see One World Trade Center off in the distance. The adjacent kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of storage cabinets and counter space. The bedroom accommodates a queen-sized bed and includes a closet. The building has laundry facilities in the basement and a courtyard to store bicycles. This is a super location with plenty of eateries and shopping nearby with Vanderbilt Avenue in one direction and Franklin Avenue in the other. Nearby trains include the 2/3 at Grand Army and the B/Q at 7th Ave. Heat & hot water are included in the rent but pets are not permitted. Available for a June 1st move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Prospect Place have any available units?
338 Prospect Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Prospect Place have?
Some of 338 Prospect Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
338 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Prospect Place is pet friendly.
Does 338 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 338 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 338 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 338 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 338 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 338 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Prospect Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
