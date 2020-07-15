338 Prospect Place

Amenities

Video available upon request. Sunny one bedroom condo on the third floor of a well-maintained, doorman building in Prospect Heights right next to Underhill Park. Enter into the living area with three windows facing the park through which you can see One World Trade Center off in the distance. The adjacent kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of storage cabinets and counter space. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and includes a closet. The building has laundry facilities in the basement and a secure courtyard to store bicycles. This is a super location with plenty of eateries and shopping nearby with Vanderbilt Avenue in one direction and Franklin Avenue in the other. Nearby trains include the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza and the B/Q at 7th Ave. Pets are not permitted. Must be financially qualified, no guarantors. Available for an August 1st move in date.