Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

335 Flatbush Avenue

335 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

335 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This sweet 3-bedroom apartment is a charm. Located in a walk up building. Each room has beautifully exposed windows providing natural sunlight throughout the entire apartment. It truly brings natural peace.
Featuring a windowed kitchen with marble countertop and dishwasher; hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout the entire apartment. The long hallway leads to three sun filled bedrooms with closet space.

335 Flatbush is just a short distanceto the hot restaurant scene in Prospect Heights, the entertainment and conveniences of the Barclays Center, and the brownstone beauty of Park Slope. A short walk will take you to Prospect Park, accessing peace and serenity in this natural oasis through each season. Let's not forget the many transportation options surrounding this incredible home B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 the LIRR and multiple bus options.

Some of the nearby neighborhood hotspots include - Rosewater, Olmsted, Fausto, BKLYN Larder, Milk Bar, Hungry Ghost, the Park Slope Food Coop, Union Market, Whole Foods 365, to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
335 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 335 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
