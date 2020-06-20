335 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

This sweet 3-bedroom apartment is a charm. Located in a walk up building. Each room has beautifully exposed windows providing natural sunlight throughout the entire apartment. It truly brings natural peace.

Featuring a windowed kitchen with marble countertop and dishwasher; hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout the entire apartment. The long hallway leads to three sun filled bedrooms with closet space.



335 Flatbush is just a short distanceto the hot restaurant scene in Prospect Heights, the entertainment and conveniences of the Barclays Center, and the brownstone beauty of Park Slope. A short walk will take you to Prospect Park, accessing peace and serenity in this natural oasis through each season. Let's not forget the many transportation options surrounding this incredible home B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 the LIRR and multiple bus options.



Some of the nearby neighborhood hotspots include - Rosewater, Olmsted, Fausto, BKLYN Larder, Milk Bar, Hungry Ghost, the Park Slope Food Coop, Union Market, Whole Foods 365, to name a few.