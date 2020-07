Amenities

NO FEE SPECTACULAR GUT RENOVATED LOFTY 2 BR IN WBURG!This is it! Are you looking for a charming apartment with brick walls and new finishes? This apartment has just been gut renovated and you'd be the first tenants in this amazing space. Two queen sized bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen and in unit laundry. What more can you ask for? Hardwood floors. Brick walls. Soaring ceilings. Check. Check. Check.Available August 1st. Video tour will be available soon.