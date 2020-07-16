330 Rodney St

Amenities

Prime Williamsburg True 3 bedroom!

* Immediate - August 1 Move In



Come live in this recently renovated 3-bedroom in a fantastic part of Williamsburg. Situated just 2.5 blocks from the JMZ trains and an easy walk to the Lorimor L train, this niche in Williamsburg has maintained its bohemian D.I.Y. roots, with indie boutiques, bearded mixologists, artists' lofts and some of the best new restaurants in the neighborhood (Xixa, Traif and Sholom Japan to name a few).



This floor-through apartment, just 2 flights up, features new renovations, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a modern bathroom, and hardwood floors. Every room gets tons of light and each bedroom is a generous size (2 large queens and 1 smaller queen) with a closet in each and the living room has enough space for a large sofa small dining table.



The building is very secure and has an intercom system, security cameras and a double door entryway. Management is located in the neighborhood and very responsive.



Contact agent for showings.

** Price reflects the net effective with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.