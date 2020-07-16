All apartments in Brooklyn
330 Rodney St
330 Rodney St

330 Rodney Street · (202) 528-4215
Location

330 Rodney Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime Williamsburg True 3 bedroom!
* Immediate - August 1 Move In

Come live in this recently renovated 3-bedroom in a fantastic part of Williamsburg. Situated just 2.5 blocks from the JMZ trains and an easy walk to the Lorimor L train, this niche in Williamsburg has maintained its bohemian D.I.Y. roots, with indie boutiques, bearded mixologists, artists' lofts and some of the best new restaurants in the neighborhood (Xixa, Traif and Sholom Japan to name a few).

This floor-through apartment, just 2 flights up, features new renovations, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a modern bathroom, and hardwood floors. Every room gets tons of light and each bedroom is a generous size (2 large queens and 1 smaller queen) with a closet in each and the living room has enough space for a large sofa small dining table.

The building is very secure and has an intercom system, security cameras and a double door entryway. Management is located in the neighborhood and very responsive.

Contact agent for showings.
** Price reflects the net effective with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Rodney St have any available units?
330 Rodney St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Rodney St have?
Some of 330 Rodney St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Rodney St currently offering any rent specials?
330 Rodney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Rodney St pet-friendly?
No, 330 Rodney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 Rodney St offer parking?
No, 330 Rodney St does not offer parking.
Does 330 Rodney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Rodney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Rodney St have a pool?
No, 330 Rodney St does not have a pool.
Does 330 Rodney St have accessible units?
No, 330 Rodney St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Rodney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Rodney St has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Rodney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Rodney St does not have units with air conditioning.
