Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

SUPER DEAL !December 1 Lease Start!VERY NICE and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom with Private backyard in Williamsburg!! Located perfectly on one of the main drags!Close to everything you'll ever need. Grocery shopping, laundry close by alone with Delis galore and close to 2 L train stops!! 3 perfectly sized bedrooms that can all fit King beds and al features private closetsPets on approvalHeat and hot water tenants pay!Reach out to Brandon ASAP to schedule your showing !