Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

326 Bond Street

326 Bond Street · (212) 381-6557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Bond Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
NEW TO MARKET
This super sunny, split, two bedroom home has an open kitchen making it ideal for entertaining and features plenty of counter space, beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and washer-dryer combo. The generously sized bedrooms are on opposite sides of the living room and are large enough for a king sized bed and queen bed respectively.

Your new home in a newly constructed building also features central air conditioning and very efficient radiant heated floors throughout. A couple flights up you have 3 separate, shared roof decks with sweeping views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Skyline.

This is a prime location as you are close to the trains, restaurants and specialty shops on Smith street and around the corner. Plus, you are just a few blocks from Whole Foods! Pets are welcome!

All of this at a great price make this one a steal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Bond Street have any available units?
326 Bond Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Bond Street have?
Some of 326 Bond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 326 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Bond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 326 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 326 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Bond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 Bond Street has units with air conditioning.
