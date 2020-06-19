326 Bond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

This super sunny, split, two bedroom home has an open kitchen making it ideal for entertaining and features plenty of counter space, beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and washer-dryer combo. The generously sized bedrooms are on opposite sides of the living room and are large enough for a king sized bed and queen bed respectively.



Your new home in a newly constructed building also features central air conditioning and very efficient radiant heated floors throughout. A couple flights up you have 3 separate, shared roof decks with sweeping views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Skyline.



This is a prime location as you are close to the trains, restaurants and specialty shops on Smith street and around the corner. Plus, you are just a few blocks from Whole Foods! Pets are welcome!



All of this at a great price make this one a steal.