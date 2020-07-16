All apartments in Brooklyn
322 7th Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

322 7th Avenue

322 7th Avenue · (917) 435-5554
Location

322 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Center Park Slope with all amenities at your door steps. This newly renovated and quiet 1 bedroom offers a comfortable layout. Handsome wood cabinetry is showcased in the open eat-in kitchen, equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, a dishwasher and extra countertop prep space. Apartment features, dark hardwood floors, 12ft high ceilings, custom molding , recessed lighting, and spacious closets. All of this features add a warmth and airy sense to the apartment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Excellent location, within steps to F/G trains at the corner of 9th street, 2 blocks from Prospect Park, Literally steps to every service, shopping, grocery and restaurants from an array of cuisines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 7th Avenue have any available units?
322 7th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 7th Avenue have?
Some of 322 7th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
322 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 322 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 322 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 322 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 322 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 322 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 322 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 322 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
