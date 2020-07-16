322 7th Avenue

Amenities
Center Park Slope with all amenities at your door steps. This newly renovated and quiet 1 bedroom offers a comfortable layout. Handsome wood cabinetry is showcased in the open eat-in kitchen, equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, a dishwasher and extra countertop prep space. Apartment features, dark hardwood floors, 12ft high ceilings, custom molding , recessed lighting, and spacious closets. All of this features add a warmth and airy sense to the apartment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Pets are on a case by case basis.
Excellent location, within steps to F/G trains at the corner of 9th street, 2 blocks from Prospect Park, Literally steps to every service, shopping, grocery and restaurants from an array of cuisines.