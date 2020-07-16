322 7th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Center Park Slope with all amenities at your door steps. This newly renovated and quiet 1 bedroom offers a comfortable layout. Handsome wood cabinetry is showcased in the open eat-in kitchen, equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, a dishwasher and extra countertop prep space. Apartment features, dark hardwood floors, 12ft high ceilings, custom molding , recessed lighting, and spacious closets. All of this features add a warmth and airy sense to the apartment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Pets are on a case by case basis.



Excellent location, within steps to F/G trains at the corner of 9th street, 2 blocks from Prospect Park, Literally steps to every service, shopping, grocery and restaurants from an array of cuisines.