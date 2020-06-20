All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 320 Humboldt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
320 Humboldt Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

320 Humboldt Street

320 Humboldt Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

320 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnished 3-bedroom home in the heart of East Williamsburg available now. This bright & beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was completed in 2018 as part of a very well-located boutique condo. A gracious west-facing living room and dining area combine with the open-plan kitchen to create a dramatic great room. The kitchen features a suite of stainless steel appliances, including a built-in Bosch microwave and a full-sized dishwasher, accentuated by light solid-surface countertops and darker cabinetry that provide a contemporary look with a warmth that is right at home in Brooklyn. With high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout, the entire apartment exudes a comfort and quality rare in new buildings. The generous master bedroom with its picture window looking over the quiet building backyard features face-to-face built-out closets and a stunning ensuite marble bathroom with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the second full bathroom where a luxurious tub awaits. The third bedroom is next to the living room and faces west for complete privacy from the other bedrooms. And the icing on the cake is the beautiful library well located next to the apartment entrance. This home has its own stacking GE vented washer/dryer and is nestled between the Graham and Grand Street L subway stations. In the heart of it all! No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Humboldt Street have any available units?
320 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 320 Humboldt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 Humboldt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 320 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 320 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Humboldt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 320 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 320 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 320 Humboldt Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity