320 Humboldt Street

Furnished 3-bedroom home in the heart of East Williamsburg available now. This bright & beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was completed in 2018 as part of a very well-located boutique condo. A gracious west-facing living room and dining area combine with the open-plan kitchen to create a dramatic great room. The kitchen features a suite of stainless steel appliances, including a built-in Bosch microwave and a full-sized dishwasher, accentuated by light solid-surface countertops and darker cabinetry that provide a contemporary look with a warmth that is right at home in Brooklyn. With high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout, the entire apartment exudes a comfort and quality rare in new buildings. The generous master bedroom with its picture window looking over the quiet building backyard features face-to-face built-out closets and a stunning ensuite marble bathroom with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the second full bathroom where a luxurious tub awaits. The third bedroom is next to the living room and faces west for complete privacy from the other bedrooms. And the icing on the cake is the beautiful library well located next to the apartment entrance. This home has its own stacking GE vented washer/dryer and is nestled between the Graham and Grand Street L subway stations. In the heart of it all! No pets allowed.