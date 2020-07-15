All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 310 Bedford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
310 Bedford Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

310 Bedford Avenue

310 Bedford Avenue · (718) 422-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Luxury on the quiet end of Bedford avenue in Williamsburg is here. 310 Bedford avenue is a boutique, luxurious 4 unit rental building in the heart of South Williamsburg. Unit 3 is a spacious two bedroom with very high end finishes and appliances, high ceilings, walls of windows with tons of light, and a roof terrace. Extremely high end finishes include marble kitchen counters and bath, 10 Foot ceilings, Central Heat/AC, washer/dryers in each unit, dishwasher and stainless refrigerator. Around the corner are Lucky Dog, Skinny Dennis, Maison Premiere, Marlow & Sons, Bedford Cheese Shop, Nitehawk Cinema, and more. Available July 1st. Please call or e- mail today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
310 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 310 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 Bedford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Bedford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 310 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 310 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Bedford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 310 Bedford Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity