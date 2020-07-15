Amenities

Luxury on the quiet end of Bedford avenue in Williamsburg is here. 310 Bedford avenue is a boutique, luxurious 4 unit rental building in the heart of South Williamsburg. Unit 3 is a spacious two bedroom with very high end finishes and appliances, high ceilings, walls of windows with tons of light, and a roof terrace. Extremely high end finishes include marble kitchen counters and bath, 10 Foot ceilings, Central Heat/AC, washer/dryers in each unit, dishwasher and stainless refrigerator. Around the corner are Lucky Dog, Skinny Dennis, Maison Premiere, Marlow & Sons, Bedford Cheese Shop, Nitehawk Cinema, and more. Available July 1st. Please call or e- mail today for an appointment.