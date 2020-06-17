306 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**** 1 Bed w/Home Office **** Charming 1 bedroom duplex features a convertible home office area, a large den on the lower level of this duplex, laundry, outdoor space and 2 full bath. The main level of this 25 ft wide townhouse, has a sprawling living room which is open to the kitchen, has a working fireplace and hardwood floors. There is a private patio area for this apartment, which is separate from the garden. Central air units throughout. Pets are welcome case by case. Situated on a gorgeous townhouse block, it is in close proximity to great restaurants, recreation, shopping, and transportation.