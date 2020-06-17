All apartments in Brooklyn
306 State Street
306 State Street

306 State Street · (646) 912-3334
Location

306 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**** 1 Bed w/Home Office **** Charming 1 bedroom duplex features a convertible home office area, a large den on the lower level of this duplex, laundry, outdoor space and 2 full bath. The main level of this 25 ft wide townhouse, has a sprawling living room which is open to the kitchen, has a working fireplace and hardwood floors. There is a private patio area for this apartment, which is separate from the garden. Central air units throughout. Pets are welcome case by case. Situated on a gorgeous townhouse block, it is in close proximity to great restaurants, recreation, shopping, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 State Street have any available units?
306 State Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 State Street have?
Some of 306 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 State Street offer parking?
No, 306 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 State Street have a pool?
No, 306 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 State Street have accessible units?
No, 306 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 State Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 State Street has units with air conditioning.
