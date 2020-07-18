All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 306 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
306 Dean Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

306 Dean Street

306 Dean Street · (718) 765-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$5,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
True loft living located on Dean St between 3rd and 4th Avenue. Hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout the loft. High ceilings with an open loft plan. Functional Fireplace. Pets on approval. You control thermostat. Washer and Dryer.Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! 2 blocks to the Atlantic Ave subway 2,3,4,5,N,R,B,D,Q trains and the LIRR. Short distance to Smith Street or 5th ave for dinner. The neighborhood has so much to offer. Available now. Easy to show, contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Dean Street have any available units?
306 Dean Street has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Dean Street have?
Some of 306 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Dean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Dean Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 306 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 306 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 306 Dean Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity