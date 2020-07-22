All apartments in Brooklyn
305 McGuinness Boulevard

305 McGuinness Blvd · (954) 514-9782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 McGuinness Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$3,910

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
**please not this is a short term sublet**

It is being offered unfurnished for $3910 or furnished at $4000

Welcome to 305 McGuinness, a collection of unique loft residences in Greenpoint Brooklyn. This sprawling, sun drenched duplex features tons of storage space, an in unit washer/dryer, central air, an island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and soaring 15 foot ceilings with a wall of floor to ceiling windows.

This 1200 SQF loft is configured as 1 bedroom, with a massive mezzanine, which can easily function as a second bedroom, home office, music studio etc..

305 McGuinness is located 1 block from Manhattan Ave and just around the corner from the G train. Building amenities include indoor on-site parking (with a fee), gym, common rooftop and a second floor terrace. 305 McGuinness' massive low-emissivity windows illuminate each of the 38 lofts with an amazing amount of sunlight and highlight the voluminous spaces within. Many of the residences are duplexed with large mezzanine levels or open lower levels accessed by open-riser staircases and feature soaring ceilings. Flexible layouts can accommodate a variety of lifestyles, while high-end finishes and materials will adapt to ever-changing needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have any available units?
305 McGuinness Boulevard has a unit available for $3,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have?
Some of 305 McGuinness Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 McGuinness Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
305 McGuinness Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 McGuinness Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 305 McGuinness Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 305 McGuinness Boulevard offers parking.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 McGuinness Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have a pool?
No, 305 McGuinness Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 305 McGuinness Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 McGuinness Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 McGuinness Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 McGuinness Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
