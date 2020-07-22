305 McGuinness Boulevard

Amenities

**please not this is a short term sublet**



It is being offered unfurnished for $3910 or furnished at $4000



Welcome to 305 McGuinness, a collection of unique loft residences in Greenpoint Brooklyn. This sprawling, sun drenched duplex features tons of storage space, an in unit washer/dryer, central air, an island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and soaring 15 foot ceilings with a wall of floor to ceiling windows.



This 1200 SQF loft is configured as 1 bedroom, with a massive mezzanine, which can easily function as a second bedroom, home office, music studio etc..



305 McGuinness is located 1 block from Manhattan Ave and just around the corner from the G train. Building amenities include indoor on-site parking (with a fee), gym, common rooftop and a second floor terrace. 305 McGuinness' massive low-emissivity windows illuminate each of the 38 lofts with an amazing amount of sunlight and highlight the voluminous spaces within. Many of the residences are duplexed with large mezzanine levels or open lower levels accessed by open-riser staircases and feature soaring ceilings. Flexible layouts can accommodate a variety of lifestyles, while high-end finishes and materials will adapt to ever-changing needs.