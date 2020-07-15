All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

294 Ashland Place

294 Ashland Place · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

294 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
key fob access
valet service
Open layout 1BR/1BA with unobstructed views of Fort Greene and Brooklyn beyond, washer/dryer. This Well designed unit features white oak hardwood floors, Bosch washer/dryer, stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances, Caesarstone and stainless steel counter tops, open kitchen Layout, custom closet shelving and finishes, solar shades throughout apartment and bedroom blackout shades, in-sink garbage disposals, Hans Grohe bathroom fixtures, keyless electronic apartment access, LED energy efficient track lighting, Corian window sills, large ceiling-height windows with eastern exposures offering great natural light and panoramic views of Brooklyn and New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Ashland Place have any available units?
294 Ashland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 294 Ashland Place have?
Some of 294 Ashland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Ashland Place currently offering any rent specials?
294 Ashland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Ashland Place pet-friendly?
No, 294 Ashland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 294 Ashland Place offer parking?
Yes, 294 Ashland Place offers parking.
Does 294 Ashland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 Ashland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Ashland Place have a pool?
No, 294 Ashland Place does not have a pool.
Does 294 Ashland Place have accessible units?
No, 294 Ashland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Ashland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Ashland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Ashland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Ashland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
