294 Ainslie Street

Enjoy Gorgeous Panoramic City Views and breathtaking sunsets from your own Private Terrace!!! Bright and Airy, Two Bedroom Modern Duplex with Private Terrace and Views in Prime Williamsburg! High end finishes and modern comforts abound in this spacious and sunny home. Featuring Wall to wall windows, bamboo floors and a roof terrace with skyline views . The chefs kitchen is equipped with a 4 piece stainless steel energy star rated appliance package including a dishwasher, Caesarstone countertops, tons of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The spa like bathroom has a modern vanity and a deep soaking tub. Upgraded insulation in the walls and floors help create a quiet and peaceful environment and an efficient central air/heating system provides controlled comfort in a cost effective way. Tons of storage and a Washer/Dryer top it all off! Located on a quiet tree lined street just 3 blocks to the Graham Ave. L train. JMZ and G train access as well. Tons of great grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, bars and neighborhood amenities right around the corner including neighborhood staples like Mesa Cayoacan, AmmazzaCaffe, Fortunato Brothers, The Meat Hook, Grimm Artisanal Ales, and so many more.Available July, 1st. Call or email today for a private appointment!!