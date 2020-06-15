All apartments in Brooklyn
294 Ainslie Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

294 Ainslie Street

294 Ainslie Street · (718) 422-2512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

294 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Enjoy Gorgeous Panoramic City Views and breathtaking sunsets from your own Private Terrace!!! Bright and Airy, Two Bedroom Modern Duplex with Private Terrace and Views in Prime Williamsburg! High end finishes and modern comforts abound in this spacious and sunny home. Featuring Wall to wall windows, bamboo floors and a roof terrace with skyline views . The chefs kitchen is equipped with a 4 piece stainless steel energy star rated appliance package including a dishwasher, Caesarstone countertops, tons of cabinets and a breakfast bar. The spa like bathroom has a modern vanity and a deep soaking tub. Upgraded insulation in the walls and floors help create a quiet and peaceful environment and an efficient central air/heating system provides controlled comfort in a cost effective way. Tons of storage and a Washer/Dryer top it all off! Located on a quiet tree lined street just 3 blocks to the Graham Ave. L train. JMZ and G train access as well. Tons of great grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, bars and neighborhood amenities right around the corner including neighborhood staples like Mesa Cayoacan, AmmazzaCaffe, Fortunato Brothers, The Meat Hook, Grimm Artisanal Ales, and so many more.Available July, 1st. Call or email today for a private appointment!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Ainslie Street have any available units?
294 Ainslie Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 294 Ainslie Street have?
Some of 294 Ainslie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
294 Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
No, 294 Ainslie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 294 Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 294 Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 294 Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 Ainslie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 294 Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 294 Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 294 Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Ainslie Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 294 Ainslie Street has units with air conditioning.
