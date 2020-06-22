All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
291 Union Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

291 Union Street

291 Union Street · (718) 923-8081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

291 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Parking available! Gorgeous 1,854 square foot three bedroom, two and-a-half bathroom home in the highly regarded Sackett-Union Condominium. Facing south on the fourth floor of this wonderful full-service elevator building, there's a huge open kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, six burner Wolf range, Miele dishwasher and huge pantry. The spacious open living and dining room have huge south-facing windows. Custom designed walnut storage spans the living room with flat-screen TV and Sonos playbar included, and two of the bedrooms have built-in shelving and desks. All the closets also have built-in shelving, there's a separate laundry room, and the master bath has an extra-large walk in shower. Indoor parking can be had for an additional $500/month.This luxury condominium boasts an expansive roof terrace for all residents, a wonderfully equipped fitness center, kid's playroom, and an underground parking garage with bike storage. There's also a video intercom system, 24-hour desk attendant, full-time super and a part-time porter. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Union Street have any available units?
291 Union Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Union Street have?
Some of 291 Union Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
291 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 291 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 291 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 291 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 291 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Union Street have a pool?
No, 291 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 291 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 291 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
