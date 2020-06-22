291 Union Street

Amenities

Parking available! Gorgeous 1,854 square foot three bedroom, two and-a-half bathroom home in the highly regarded Sackett-Union Condominium. Facing south on the fourth floor of this wonderful full-service elevator building, there's a huge open kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, six burner Wolf range, Miele dishwasher and huge pantry. The spacious open living and dining room have huge south-facing windows. Custom designed walnut storage spans the living room with flat-screen TV and Sonos playbar included, and two of the bedrooms have built-in shelving and desks. All the closets also have built-in shelving, there's a separate laundry room, and the master bath has an extra-large walk in shower. Indoor parking can be had for an additional $500/month.This luxury condominium boasts an expansive roof terrace for all residents, a wonderfully equipped fitness center, kid's playroom, and an underground parking garage with bike storage. There's also a video intercom system, 24-hour desk attendant, full-time super and a part-time porter. Call for details.