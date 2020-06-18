281 CARROLL

Amenities
This Immaculate Top floor Brownstone Gem is boasting with Sunshine All day long, featuring galley kitchen with exposed brick, freedom tower views/city views, formal dining room, spacious living room, Queen size bedroom with window shutters plus walk in closet, ceiling fans, polished in-lay hardwood floors, full bathroom & No pets please. This lovely apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Brownstone Brooklyn with the best restaurants, groceries and boutiques, steps to Smith/Court Streets. Enjoy a jog over to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Live around the to the Carroll Street F/G, citi-bike and walking distance to the A-C-4-5-2-3-R trains or hail a cab & Get to your destination in NYC from downtown to Central Park in no time, brokers fee, available