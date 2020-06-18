All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
281 CARROLL
281 CARROLL

281 Carroll Street · (718) 625-3700
Location

281 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
This Immaculate Top floor Brownstone Gem is boasting with Sunshine All day long, featuring galley kitchen with exposed brick, freedom tower views/city views, formal dining room, spacious living room, Queen size bedroom with window shutters plus walk in closet, ceiling fans, polished in-lay hardwood floors, full bathroom & No pets please. This lovely apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Brownstone Brooklyn with the best restaurants, groceries and boutiques, steps to Smith/Court Streets. Enjoy a jog over to Brooklyn Bridge Park. Live around the to the Carroll Street F/G, citi-bike and walking distance to the A-C-4-5-2-3-R trains or hail a cab & Get to your destination in NYC from downtown to Central Park in no time, brokers fee, available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 CARROLL have any available units?
281 CARROLL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 281 CARROLL currently offering any rent specials?
281 CARROLL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 CARROLL pet-friendly?
No, 281 CARROLL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 281 CARROLL offer parking?
No, 281 CARROLL does not offer parking.
Does 281 CARROLL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 CARROLL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 CARROLL have a pool?
No, 281 CARROLL does not have a pool.
Does 281 CARROLL have accessible units?
No, 281 CARROLL does not have accessible units.
Does 281 CARROLL have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 CARROLL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 CARROLL have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 CARROLL does not have units with air conditioning.
