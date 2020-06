Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning clubhouse

Welcome to 277 Linden St, a Brand NEW & GIANT 1 BED apartment with modern design & finishes.Spacious layout with very large rooms and flooded with sunlight! Featuring sleek a gray & white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and White stone countertops. Wide plank gray floors, tall ceilings and an open concept living room & kitchen provide a bright & airy feel. Other features include Central Air Conditioning units in every room, and Sleek Modern bathrooms with waterfall shower head. The gigantic bedroom has 2 large double pane windows flooding the unit with sunlight. The open concept kitchen/Living is very spacious with 2 large windows and is an ideal layout for entertaining.Features include:Laundry on siteDishwasherShared BackyardCentral AirLoungeVideo IntercomPets on approvalGuarantors allowedWalk in Closet