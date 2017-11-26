272 Lincoln Pl

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Right By Prospect Park & Grand Army Plaza!.* Steps to Brooklyn Museum, Franklin Ave & 2/3/4/5 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 3 Large Bedrooms- Separate Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1327