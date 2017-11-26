All apartments in Brooklyn
272 Lincoln Pl
272 Lincoln Pl

272 Lincoln Place · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

272 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom Right By Prospect Park & Grand Army Plaza!.* Steps to Brooklyn Museum, Franklin Ave & 2/3/4/5 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 3 Large Bedrooms- Separate Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1327

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Lincoln Pl have any available units?
272 Lincoln Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 272 Lincoln Pl currently offering any rent specials?
272 Lincoln Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Lincoln Pl pet-friendly?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl offer parking?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not offer parking.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl have a pool?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not have a pool.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl have accessible units?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Lincoln Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Lincoln Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
